Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Ex Joe Jonas Referenced Her On Stage With This Lyric Change

Musicians have a long history of taking digs at other people with whom they may have ongoing beef while performing onstage. The 2010s were full of chaotic callouts between our favorite big-name pop stars. For instance, look no further than the one moment from the 2015 VMAs that had social media going insane. Live onstage, Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus, who was hosting that evening, for throwing shade at the Queen of Rap during an interview (via TIME). And of course, no one could ever forget the iconic feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry that lasted for years — although thankfully the two pop divas have since laid the drama to rest.

We're used to drama between celebrities, but who doesn't love it when a singer takes an onstage moment to squash arguments from the past instead of starting them? That's why fans are here for this sweet onstage moment when Joe Jonas switched up the lyrics to one of his most famous songs. Swifties are positive the switched-up lyrics are a sign that Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas are embracing a newfound friendship and burying the hatchet from their drama-riddled relationship.