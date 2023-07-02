Robin Williams Once Broke His Co-Star Robert De Niro's Nose On Set

The late Robin Williams has been categorized as one of the best comedians of all time, known for his frenetic energy, improvisational comedy, and kind nature. While he started his career doing stand-up shows in the '70s, his role on the sitcom "Mork & Mindy" is what kickstarted his stardom. While you might not have realized Williams voiced some iconic but less popular cartoon characters, he became most associated with beloved roles such as Genie from "Aladdin," the titular Mrs. Doubtfire, and teacher John Keating in "The Dead Poet's Society."

On the other hand, Robert De Niro, while reportedly a quiet, well-mannered person in real life, has garnered a much tougher reputation through his most notable film roles. For example, he played the young mob boss Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II," while also starring in the much prepared for film "Raging Bull" as Italian-American boxer Jake LaMotta.

Given these contrasting images, fans of the actors may be surprised to learn good-natured Williams actually broke De Niro's nose when the two were working together on the 1990 film "Awakenings." It was admittedly an accident, but that doesn't make the story any less of an interesting anecdote.