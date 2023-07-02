What Happened To Koko Face Yoga After Shark Tank?

In 2019, Japanese entrepreneur Koko Hayashi appeared on "Shark Tank," seeking $200,000 for a 20% stake in her business, Koko Face Yoga. If you've never heard of face yoga before, you're not alone. Facial yoga exercises the face for younger and firmer features. It is non-invasive and is one of the best natural ways to keep your skin healthy as you age. Hayashi's journey into facial yoga began after a botched chin surgery left her face asymmetrical and distorted at 27. Motivated by her own experience, she pursued formal education and certification in the field, marking the birth of Koko Face Yoga.

Ten years later, Hayashi relocated to the United States to expand her client base. During her "Shark Tank" pitch, she passionately asserted that just five minutes of exercise every day could transform one's face permanently. Hayashi's facial aging technology showed Kevin O'Leary what he could look like in a couple of years without any exercise. Then, she showed him how he would look if he committed to brief facial yoga workouts every day. But, as you probably remember, Koko Face Yoga did not secure a deal, even though it was already worth a million dollars.

The judges tried out some of Hayashi's exercises and listened to her data-backed information, but the lack of immediately visible benefits was a deterrent. So where's the company at nowadays?