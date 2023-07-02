Why King Charles Plans To Avoid Prince Harry And Meghan

The last few years have been interesting for the British royal family, to say the very least. For a while, it seemed like everything was well because most members managed to stay out of the public eye and focus on their royal duties. But in 2020, everything changed when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were officially stepping down from their roles. Since then, the celebrity couple has appeared on various platforms to discuss their not-so-royal experience as a part of the family.

In their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan revealed that certain members of The Firm made racist remarks about her son, Archie. The Duchess of Sussex claimed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born ... and what that would mean and look like," (via YouTube). The former "Suits" star also pointed out that her future child wouldn't receive a title or security. The experience was so harrowing that she even contemplated suicide.

When Meghan was still a part of the family, she reportedly wrote a letter to King Charles III, describing the unconscious bias at play. Even Harry has been outspoken about his bittersweet experience growing up with them. In 2023, he released a tell-all memoir entitled "Spare," which detailed several negative experiences with his father and other relatives. Since its release, familial tensions have been at an all-time high, while Charles has reportedly cut off communications with the couple completely.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.