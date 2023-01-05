Prince Harry's Spare Reportedly Accuses Prince William Of Explosive Physical Attack

You can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," on January 10 but in the lead-up to its release, royal watchers have been speculating about which scores he'll settle in its pages. When the book was initially announced, it was widely believed that the Duke of Sussex would mostly discuss his strained relationship with mother-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles, per Express, which royal expert Katie Nicholl warned won't go down well with King Charles III.

In fact, during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Nicholl even suggested that this could be the final straw for Harry's relationship with his father. More recently, reports have circulated suggesting that the duke's biggest targets are actually Prince William and Kate Middleton. An insider told The Times: "Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate [Middleton] gets a bit of a broadside."

They also admitted, "I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this." Despite this, in an interview promoting "Spare," Harry confirmed rumors about a potential reconciliation with Charles and William. The royal defector informed Tom Bradby, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back." However, judging by this latest revelation about an argument documented in the book, he may not get the chance.