Take Care Of Your Nose Piercing With These 5 Simple Steps

For those interested in dipping their toes (or should we say nose) into the realm of body modification, nose piercings can be a perfect choice. Stylish and relatively simple in terms of procedure nose studs and rings have gained quite a large following in recent years, thanks to social media. Even if you already have other piercings, you may still want to get your nose done too.

After all, it sits between two of your face's most prominent features; your eyes, and mouth. Thus, adorning your nose with a lovely piece of jewelry can add some fun interest to your appearance. Fortunately, a nose piercing tends to be less painful and more straightforward than other body mods though it obviously depends on whether you're opting for a nostril, septum, or rhino piercing.

It also heals relatively quickly (anywhere from two to nine months, depending on your piercing placement and the type of jewelry used). Nevertheless, they can get infected, leading to pain and problems such as scarring. Choosing a great studio and an even better piercer is essential. But after it's done, the fate of your piercing is in your hands, and it largely depends on aftercare.