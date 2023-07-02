Ellen DeGeneres' Coming Out Was A Historic Moment For Hollywood

The stress and anxiety that often accompanies coming out to your friends or family members is something that those in the LGBTQIA+ community are all too familiar with. Risking familial relationships and friendships in order to live a life that's authentic to who you are is courageous and commendable.

Of course, the risk of coming out is heightened when you are someone with a public platform. The more people who feel like they know you, the more opinions you will receive about your lifestyle choices. While the entertainment industry was much more bigoted even just two decades ago, it typically reflects the opinions of society at large. The fear of public backlash often kept many celebrities in the closet.

While coming out today may seem easier than it once was, there are still many challenges that those who are not in the LGBTQIA+ community don't experience. Although there has been progress made over the years toward a more equal and inclusive society, it's important to look back and recognize those who paved the way. Ellen DeGeneres is an amazing example of this because her decision to come out was so historic.