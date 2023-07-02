HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Own The Famous Jeep From This Is Us

Erin and Ben Napier are most known for their HGTV show "Home Town" and its various spin-offs, including "Home Town: Ben's Workshop" and "Home Town Takeover." Chris Sullivan is friends with Erin and Ben, and he was a guest on "Ben's Workshop" in 2021 when the two men built a table together. Chris even snuck the name of Erin and Ben's second daughter on Toby's list of potential baby middle names in an episode of "This Is Us."

The friendship between Chris and the Napier family is how they got to buy the extra Jeep Grand Wagoneer after "This Is Us" aired its final season. In an Instagram video from August 2022, Chris, his wife Rachel Sullivan, Erin, and Ben all showed off their cars. Ben thanked Chris and Rachel for letting them know about the extra Jeep, and he and Erin tried to decide if they should name theirs Jack or Rebecca after the Pearson patriarch or matriarch.

Chris pointed out that one family can use the name Jack and the other can use the name Rebecca for their Pearson-approved vehicles, but "Which is which?"