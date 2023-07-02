You Need Different Moisturizers For Day And Night - Here's Why

Moisturizing might be the single most important step after cleansing your face. Keeping the skin hydrated can rejuvenate your appearance and ward off a myriad of issues, including acne, uneven texture, and oiliness. While the best hydration comes from within, using a moisturizer is just as essential. Figuring out which ingredients will benefit your skin most is crucial, but the biggest mistake you're probably making with your moisturizer is using just one.

Yes, you need different moisturizers for day and night. While it may sound unnecessary, remember that the skin is our largest organ and that it plays a vital role in our everyday functioning. During the day, the skin's assignment is to protect itself (meaning you) from any harmful substances, such as external environmental factors as well as general injuries.

When we go to sleep, the skin no longer needs to work as a shield and goes into recovery mode, which is when it needs extra hydration and nutrients. Because of the contrasting stages that the skin goes through, it benefits from different ingredients at different times. Use separate moisturizing products for day and night, and your skin will thank you by looking and feeling its best.