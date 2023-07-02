Chelsea Clinton Once Made Oprah LOL By Wearing The Wrong Shoes

Prominent figures like Oprah Winfrey and Chelsea Clinton are no strangers to professional, serious environments, but that doesn't mean they're immune to the rogue wardrobe blunder or fit of giggles while there. Such was the case at the inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore in January 2023, where the two celebs sat together.

Clinton shared details of the day on Twitter, describing an early morning rush from her gorgeous NYC home to Annapolis via Penn Station. The mother of three did what many of us have done while zooming around in the wee hours of the morning to get ready for a long day: she got ready in the dark, donning black tights and heels before heading on her way. As Clinton put it in a reply to her original tweet, she was able to get ready without waking her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, or their kids. Score!

However, when Clinton sat down next to Winfrey at the ceremony, she soon realized that an innocent wardrobe malfunction was more noticeable than she hoped — less of a score, but a funny anecdote nonetheless.