Battle Ropes May Be The Cardio Move You've Been Looking For To Change Up Your Workout

From weightlifting to running on the treadmill, rowing machines to kettlebells, there's heaps of equipment you may not have had the chance to use during your workout. Change is always good, and if you exercise every day, you could be getting bored with your workouts. If so, why not try battle ropes? There are many benefits of using battle ropes. Firstly, they won't place any extra strain on your lower body if you are injured because they require mostly arm and core strength.

What's more, studies like this one from 2018 have shown that using battle ropes for just 10 minutes at a time can significantly increase your cardiorespiratory fitness due to the fact it gets your heart rate up quickly. Finally, per another 2018 study, battle rope exercises were shown to improve "multiple physical fitness dimensions and shooting accuracy" in a group of college basketball players, meaning using them could help make your overall endurance level and physical fitness better.

Here's all you need to know about battle ropes alongside some exercises to try next time you hit the gym if you're curious.