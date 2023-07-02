Kirstie Alley And John Travolta: The Greatest Couple That Never Happened

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta had already cultivated successful careers for themselves when they were cast as love interests in the 1989 film "Look Who's Talking." The duo shared great on-screen chemistry both romantically and comedically in the movie, and the project kicked off a lifelong friendship between the two actors. However, Alley was open about her feelings of love toward Travolta throughout her life, and although the duo never dated, they did share a strong connection.

After filming "Look Who's Talking," Alley and Travolta went on to work together in two sequels to the movie. During that time, Alley and Travolta's feelings reportedly grew for one another. However, the "Cheers" alum says she was married at the time and had no plans of cheating on her then-husband, Parker Stevenson. In 2018, Alley told said on the "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast that choosing not to be intimate with Travolta was a difficult decision for her.

"[It was] the hardest decision I've ever made because I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together," she said. "It wasn't a sexual relationship because I'm not going to cheat on my husband," she continued. "But, you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way," Alley added. "I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time."