Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Best Angelina-Inspired Beauty Moments

No matter where you stand on the "nepo baby" debate, seeing all the iconic mother-daughter duos in Hollywood is certainly entertaining. Whether it's watching multi-generational talents such as Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson dominate the big screen or seeing how Lisa Bonet copied and pasted her face — and coolness — onto Zoe Kravitz, we simply can't get enough.

Just like the parents and children we know in our personal lives, it's fun to see what celebrity children have inherited from their famous parents. While talent is seemingly passed through DNA for some, others have their parents' penchant for beauty and style. Looking as equally stunning as her mother, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the spitting image of Angelina Jolie.

After being born in May of 2006, Shiloh made her public debut shortly after on the June cover of People that same year. Now all grown up, Shiloh has developed her own sense of style, with the occasional nods to Jolie's iconic looks throughout the years.