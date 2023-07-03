What You Never Knew About The Bold And The Beautiful Star, Katherine Kelly Lang

Similar to her "The Bold and the Beautiful" character, Brooke Logan, Katherine Kelly Lang was born in the Valley and grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, California. Born to Judy Lang and Keith Wegeman, Katherine Kelly Lang came from a family of accomplished overachievers. Her grandfather was an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, her father was an Olympian athlete, and like herself, her mother was a successful actress.

While attending Beverly Hills High School, Lang followed in her father's footsteps and focused on athletics. After school, she trained to be an Olympic equestrian while treating acting as more of a hobby. However, in 1979 she was cast alongside Patrick Swayze in her first movie, "Skatetown." Soon after, Lang had a Hollywood agent representing her. This led to TV roles in the series "Happy Days," "Magnum, P.I.," and "The Last Precinct," as well as leading roles in a handful of music videos for the iconic California band, The Beach Boys.

By the time Lang had turned 26, she was a shoo-in for the part of Brooke Logan on "B&B." And while the bulk of her career has narrowed in on the performing arts, Lang still finds a way to spend time dedicated to her other interests.