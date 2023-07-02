Barbiecore Is On A Whole New Level With Barbie Sole Tattoos

The most popular Barbie tattoo taking over Instagram is the "Made in [insert country]" sole pieces. They match the doll's "Japan" stamp the closest while still having a personalized touch. Model and actress Cara Delevingne embraced the style with her "Made in England" art, although it stands for more than just Barbie. In an interview with The Guardian, Delevingne revealed that as a model, "You're looked through, you're not looked at, you are treated as a kind of mannequin. I got a tattoo saying 'Made in England' above my foot to represent that, that I felt like a doll for so long."

Barbie fans, beware that getting the bottom of your foot tattooed takes guts. The area is a thin layer of skin riddled with nerve endings. In other words, it is going to hurt. The healing process won't be easy either unless you plan to spend the next few weeks on bed rest or walking on your hands.

Apart from the pain, foot tats tend to fade quicker than other areas because of the constant friction. Keeping your Barbie sole tattoo crisp and clean will require more maintenance than other tats might. However, you can still enjoy a Barbie-inspired tattoo without hammering at the bottom of your trotters.