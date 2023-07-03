Hallmark's Katie Cassidy Once Rejected Prince Harry's Offer To Hang Out

It's not every day that you get to see the Royal Family in person. And it sure is a completely different experience to have Prince Harry himself ask you out! In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hallmark star Katie Cassidy shared how she met the Duke of Sussex while in Miami with two of her married friends in 2014. The "Nightmare on Elm Street" actor said Prince Harry was attending a bachelor party with some of his friends, and that's when he invited them for drinks, saying, "You guys should come out with us."

Admittedly, she turned down Harry's invitation to hang out since she was on vacation. She also wanted to be careful, as Harry had built quite the reputation after transforming from a young boy to a dashing royal, and Cassidy wanted to stay away from the spotlight for a bit. She also doesn't want to end up being referred to as "Harry's girl."

"Not that I have anything against him — he's wonderful and lovely — but, you know, I've also been 'on my own merit' type of girl ... not necessarily just the daughter of [actor David Cassidy] or 'Harry's girl.' I have my own identity," she explained.