The Most 'Confusing' Part About Drew Barrymore's Split From Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore knows a little something about marriage and divorce. The "50 First Dates" actress has been married and divorced three times in her life. However, she cites her third divorce from Will Kopelman as her most confusing and heartbreaking. Barrymore met her first husband, Jeremy Thomas, in 1993, and the couple moved fast. After just six months of dating, they tied the knot. However, their marriage was short-lived when the pair filed for divorce two months later, per The U.S. Sun.

In 1999, Barrymore met comedian Tom Green on the set of her film "Charlie's Angels." The two hit it off and dated for two years before getting married in 2001. Though, again, Barrymore found herself quickly divorced when the two officially ended their marriage the following year. Barrymore married her third husband, Kopelman, in 2012, and the pair went on to welcome two daughters, Olive and Frankie. However, after four years of marriage, the couple announced their split in 2016.

Since then, Barrymore has been very open about her feelings following the divorce and even spoke candidly about turning to alcohol in the wake of the split. However, she says one of the most confusing parts of dealing with the divorce was that there was no specific moment or event that ended her marriage.