Do The Property Brothers Cover The Cost Of Their HGTV Show Renovations?

The "Property Brothers," aka twins Jonathan and Drew Scott, are some of the most known faces on the HGTV network. With their first show airing back in 2011, the duo has since spawned a total of seven shows on the network, such as "Buying and Selling" and "Brother vs. Brother."

Throughout the years, fans of the Scott twins have had many questions about the behind-the-scenes logistics of the shows, wondering about the number of rooms featured in episodes and the rules that the contestants are required to follow.

Some of the biggest questions regarding the "Property Brothers" franchise are concerned with the finances of it all, as viewers often wonder who pays for the renovations and if the featured costs are accurate. Luckily, the brothers themselves provided some insight into this question.