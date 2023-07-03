The A-Lister Tori Spelling Wishes She Would've Hooked Up With During Her 90210 Days

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest relocated to Los Angeles at a young age to pursue his acting dreams. As a huge fan of "Beverly Hills, 90210," it was a dream come true for him when he landed a small role as a game show host on the series. During this time, he shared a scene with the star of the show, Tori Spelling. Looking back on the filming, Spelling wished she had paid more attention to Seacrest and had the foresight to see what he would later become.

During a March 2021 episode of E!'s "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump," Spelling was asked which celebrity she wished she would have hooked up with. She immediately said Seacrest would be the lucky guy (via Us Weekly).

"I didn't know, I was on '90210,' and I was like, 'Oh, whatever.' I would've been dating up!" she revealed to Vanderpump and fellow guest Jeff Lewis.

Spelling has dated up several times, with famous men courting her before both of her marriages. Her dating history includes actor Vincent Young, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil, and Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon. Unfortunately, none of these romances panned out for the "90210" frontwoman.