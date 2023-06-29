Diamond Expert: Hallmark Star Emily Osment's Engagement Ring Shines With Royal Touch - Exclusive

Engagement rings have a special place in a couple's heart, and it looks like Hallmark star Emily Osment is feeling the same way about her new Toi et Moi piece of jewelry.

The "Young Sheldon" actress recently showed off her precious asymmetrical engagement ring on Instagram, featuring a radiant-cut diamond nestled next to a Montana sapphire. The post displayed two photos — one of Osment's hand with the ring held up to the camera and her fiancé, Jack Anthony, in the background; the other of two pins that featured pics of the bride and groom-to-be as kids. The caption read, in part, "This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend." The couple seemed to be on a hiking trip in Yosemite National Park when the proposal happened.

The gorgeous yellow-gold engagement ring features two stones and has a royal touch, according to diamond expert and CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, who spoke exclusively with The List. "Asymmetrical rings are rising in popularity, as many couples desire a unique ring. Still, they remain a rare breed of engagement rings," he Fried. While explaining that designing this particular kind of jewelry requires more time and money, Fried said that choosing two distinct gemstones or shapes allows a couple to "express their personality and history together." Now, the picture of pins with images of Osment and Anthony as children seems even more poetic.