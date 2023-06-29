Meet David Foster's 6 Kids, Including The Ones Who Are Older Than His Wife

David Foster is a father to six children (from five marriages), and a significant age gap exists between his five adult daughters and his young son. It may not be how Foster initially envisioned his life, but he embraced fatherhood again in his 70s and appreciates the joy it brings him. Four of his five daughters are also older than his current wife, Katherine McPhee.

The "And When She Danced" musician seems like a different dad now from when his daughters were younger, although he always provided for them. Their relationships evolved with time. "I used to think, 'Well my daughters aren't pregnant at 14, and they don't do drugs, I did my job.' It's obviously more complicated than that," David Foster told People in a 2020 interview. He also acknowledged his shortcomings and approached the topic of fatherhood with honesty and reflection.

So, let's meet David Foster's six children and explore his unique relationship with them ...