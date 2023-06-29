Naomi Campbell Announces Baby No. 2's Arrival With Inspiring Post About Motherhood

Becoming a mother later on in life might be a nerve-racking experience for some, but for English model Naomi Campbell, it's nothing short of a blessing.

The actress, activist, and supermodel recently shared a beautiful and inspiring message about motherhood on her Instagram while announcing the arrival of her second child. She wrote, alongside a tender image of her holding her new son, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome, baby boy." Campbell added under the image, which also featured her daughter holding hands with her new sibling, "It's never too late to become a mother."

No doubt, the announcement about baby number two will be a source of inspiration for many thinking of having children in their 50s, and Campbell herself has shared before, in an interview with British Vogue, how she encourages her older friends to have kids. Speaking to the fashion magazine after having her first child at 50, Campbell said, "I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!"