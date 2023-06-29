Leni Klum Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Leni Klum, the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal — although her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore — was born into the limelight, meaning people would take an interest in her because of her parents. While she shares some obvious similarities with her famous mama (including her appearance), she is fascinating in her own right. Rather than try to distance herself from her parents and their fame, Leni understands the opportunities it affords her. That said, she puts in the work.

She also stresses the importance of being comfortable in her own skin. "You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out," she told People in a 2022 interview. "I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden." As she enters adulthood and becomes more comfortable in the spotlight, even more attention has shifted to Leni Klum. Let's discuss who she is and everything you should know about her ...