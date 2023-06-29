What The Sister Wives Relationships Are Like With Each Other Today

When "Sister Wives" began, the entire country was enamored with watching the Brown family's unconventional lifestyle. Kody Brown famously introduced himself and his family by saying, "I have three awesome wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — and I have 12 wonderful children. My family's on the verge of a huge change because love should be multiplied, not divided." Throughout the past 17 seasons of the show, we've watched the Brown family's love be multiplied as Kody added a new wife and welcomed new children, and as his children married and procreated. Christine Brown, who was pregnant at the start of the show, has since welcomed multiple grandchildren, as has Janelle Brown. In total, Kody has 18 children and six grandchildren.

Unfortunately, we've also watched the Brown family's love divide. Wives have argued with each other and Kody about where they should live and how money should be split among the families. The sister wives have aired their grievances about how much time Kody spends with them and their kids. We've seen Kody argue with his adult children, and we've seen both children and wives either take time away from or leave the family. Over a decade after first being introduced to the famous polygamist family, the Browns are more divided than ever before, and each of them has a unique dynamic with the rest of their family members. Here's what the "Sister Wives" relationships are like with each other today.