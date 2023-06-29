Amy Duggar King Recalls Her 'Bold' Confrontation With Disgraced Cousin Josh

The Duggar family spent over 10 years on TLC, first with one-off specials about their family when there were only 14 children. Then, they got their own reality show "17 Kids and Counting," which eventually became "19 Kids and Counting" as the family added to their brood. The Duggars were intriguing not just for their size, but also for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's conservative and religious parenting. While they seemed like one big happy family and even got a spin-off show "Counting On" in 2015, scandals eventually plagued them enough for TLC to pull the plug in 2021.

In 2015, sexual misconduct allegations were brought against the oldest of the Duggar's children, Josh Duggar. Eventually, Josh was found guilty of receiving child pornography in 2021. Amy Duggar King, Josh's cousin, once confronted Josh about his alleged instances of sexual abuse. She did not hold back in her anger about the scandal and how she felt kept in the dark while it occurred.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.