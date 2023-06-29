B&B's Lawrence Saint-Victor Justifies Carter Reducing His Love For Quinn (But We Don't Buy It)

The steamy relationship between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) on "The Bold and the Beautiful" ended far too soon. The romance had a lot left in the tank before the abrupt departure of Sofer from the soap. It's unlikely Sofer will ever return to "B&B," so there wasn't a great deal of closure with the "Quarter" relationship. It was hot and heavy, but once Quinn dropped off the canvas, she was rarely mentioned again.

Since his split from Quinn, Carter's been romancing Katie Logan (Heather Tom), dodging her ex-husband, Bill Spencer's advances (Don Diamont) in the process. However, a recent development between Carter and Katie felt a lot like rewriting history with Carter claiming his relationship with Quinn was solely about sex. Saint-Victor himself has entered the conversation offering up his thoughts, telling "Bold Live," "This is Carter's rationale. Carter risked everything to be with Quinn. He risked his reputation with Ridge, his job in the company because he believed in that love. And then she left him. And her leaving him made him think, 'If she could just leave me, then maybe it wasn't the love I thought it was.' It couldn't be!'"

It's nice to hear him chime in to come to the defense of his character, but his relationship with Quinn was far from lust driven. Carter has a documented history of all of his relationships moving too quickly, and that's what happened with Quinn and what's happening with Katie.