Days Of Our Lives's Paul Telfer Claims This Character Is The Real Love Of Xander's Life

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched the character of Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) go through several different romantic relationships since he first showed up in Salem in 2015. Xander has had romantic encounters with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Chanel DuPree (Raven Bowens), Serena Mason (Melissa Archer), Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien). However, Telfer says that the love of Xander's life has to be Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

"It would have to be Sarah. As much as he was head over heels for Gwen and they were a good match when they were together, ultimately it was what she did to Sarah that made Gwen and Xander untenable moving forward," the actor told Soap Opera Digest. "But who knows if those crazy kids will ever work it out."

Fans know that Sarah has been a great influence in Xander's life as she's helped him become a better person during their time together. She even allowed him to help raise the daughter that she thought was her own as the couple fell in love. Over the years, they attempted to get married several times but continued to face obstacles along the way. Although the pair did eventually get married, their relationship crumbled, but fans are holding out hope that they'll eventually reunite.