The Serious Health Scare That Nearly Cost Whoopi Goldberg Her Life

The human body can go from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye. Award-winning actor and producer Whoopi Goldberg witnessed this firsthand when she caught what she thought was a regular cold in the fall of 2018. The comedian told People that her symptoms got progressively worse for months until they landed her in the hospital for almost a month where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis. "The doctor told me, 'Listen, you're not going anywhere tomorrow and you're not going anywhere next week because you are really sick," the "Sister Act" star recounted. It was a harrowing experience for her which only got scarier when doctors told her she had a "30% chance of dying." Fortunately for all of us, she recovered after having her lungs drained.

Goldberg told the magazine that she was "very, very lucky" to be alive. As a result of the health scare, the actor had to prioritize her health by dialing back on her schedule. "I've cut down a lot of the stuff that I would normally be doing and I have to rest," she explained. "There's no getting around it [...] I have to stop. It's taking a little while, but I'm getting there." According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 50,000 people lose their lives to pneumonia annually so we couldn't be more grateful that Goldberg was one of the more fortunate ones.