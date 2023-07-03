Jennifer Lawrence Credits Liam Hemsworth For Teaching Her How To Stand Up For Herself

Although Jennifer Lawrence gives off the appearance of having endless confidence, especially after playing the fearless Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, the Oscar winner wasn't that brave IRL until her co-star, Liam Hemsworth, nudged her in the right direction. The two actors struck up a close friendship on set, with Hemsworth encouraging Lawrence to be more outspoken.

Clearly, it worked. At a certain point in the mid-2010s, Lawrence was everywhere. But then, from 2016 to 2019, she went through a series of underperforming and badly-received movies and began to evaluate her career choices. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor explained why she chose to take a break from acting: "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have." Lawrence elaborated, "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right."

It was a shocking confession coming from someone who seemed to have the world at her feet, and who was as critically acclaimed as Lawrence. Of course, it's worth remembering Lawrence only made $3,000 a week for her iconic role in "Winter's Bone." But with her former co-star's words ringing in her ears, the former franchise lead knew what she had to do to regain control of the narrative.