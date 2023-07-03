What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Eva Bourne

Hallmark fans will likely recognize Eva Bourne (also known as Eva Allan) as Clara from the fan-favorite TV show "When Calls the Heart." She remained a recurring character through seasons two through five of the heartwarming period drama but became a part of the main cast for seasons six through eight until she left the show in 2021.

Bourne is also known on the Hallmark channel as Hannah from "Garage Sale Mysteries," playing the daughter of Lori Laughlin's leading character Jennifer Shannon. More recently, she starred alongside Rushi Kota in the made-for-TV movie "Make Me a Match," which debuted as part of Hallmark's 2023 June Weddings event.

As you can see, Bourne has made quite the imprint on the feel-good network over the past few years. However, only true fans know some things about the actress, including her original career goal and the most notable TV shows she's appeared in before and since her Hallmark debut.