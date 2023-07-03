Chip And Joanna Gaines Think Putting Their Kids On TV Was A Dumb Idea

Back in 2013, when "Fixer Upper" launched on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines regularly brought their kids to the set with them. As Joanna told Yahoo! Life, in 2022, "Those first few years, our kids, they really came to work with us, so it was natural for them to be a part of it." Primarily Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie. However, the couple revealed that there may have been a little prompting from the production crew as well.

It was when their kids started to get recognized in public that Chip and Joanna became uncomfortable. When "Fixer Upper" began, they didn't realize how much of a success it would be, with the Gaines assuming their fame would be local at best. Chip later confessed, in an interview with the Kennebec Cabin Company: "Now they're getting recognized out in the wild, mama bear came out and papa bear. I'm like, 'I don't know that I want my kids to be visible in that way unless they want to be visible.'"

Thinking back to those early days, he acknowledged, "We were kind of naive, and dumb, really." As "Fixer Upper" continued to be renewed and gained a huge following in the process, Chip and Joanna began resisting having their children on camera as much as possible. In fact, as Joanna informed Yahoo! Life, "None of them are interested in being on TV, so now they don't show up."