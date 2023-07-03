What Is The Age Gap Between Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels?

The scandal between former President Donald Trump and adult star Stormy Daniels took the world by storm when it surfaced in 2018. That year, The Wall Street Journal was the first media outlet to break the news about Trump's affair with Daniels, which took place in 2006. The outlet reported that just two years prior, Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 on his behalf to remain quiet about their rendezvous days before the 2016 presidential election. This included her signing a non-disclosure agreement, which she later sued to have voided. A nasty court battle ensued between her and Trump, bringing to light more intimate details about their one-night stand. One key factor that stuck out was the steep age difference between the pair.

Daniels, a young exotic dancer and adult film star at the time, was in her twenties when she met Trump during a celebrity golf tournament. Despite him being more than twice her age and newly married to Melania Trump, they had sexual intercourse in his hotel room. With a 33-year age gap between the two, it's possible that Trump's perceived sophistication and success played a role in convincing Daniels to sleep with him.