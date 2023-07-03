Winning HGTV's Annual Million-Dollar Dream Home Giveaway Is Actually A Nightmare

Winning HGTV's annual million-dollar dream home giveaway is like the lottery. There are many entries, few winners, and two options when accepting a prize. In the case of HGTV's million-dollar dream home giveaway, winners can either accept the cash prize or opt for the house.

The home doesn't just offer curb appeal; it's fully furnished, and the winner gets all its contents. Additionally, there is typically a brand new vehicle parked in the driveway that's theirs to keep as well. In 2023, HGTV's prize package had an estimated value of over $2.7 million.

According to HGTV's contest website, you can pick $750,000 in cash instead of the house and all that comes with it, and most winners do take the cash payout. This is because according to past lucky recipients, that just might be the better deal. Allegedly, winning the million-dollar dream home is far from heavenly; in fact, it can be a nightmare, with some winners' fairy tales ending in tragedy.