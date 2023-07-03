Princess Diana's Iconic Revenge Dress Almost Looked Completely Different

One of the most legendary moments in pop culture (and fashion) history happened in 1994: Princess Diana and her revenge dress. But the truth about Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress is that it almost looked very different from the slinky number we know and love. When the People's Princess first bought her silky black dress from Christina Stambolian, the designer revealed that Diana did not want to wear it because she considered it "too daring" (via Reader's Digest).

In fact, author Claudia Joseph, who penned "Diana: A Life in Dresses," told Us Weekly that Diana almost chose the Stambolian dress in a different color. Initially, Diana thought the dress would look better in white. Stambolian convinced her that black looked wonderful on her and that Diana should go with that color instead. The beloved royal followed her suggestion, but the dress stayed unworn until a glamorous Vanity Fair event at the Serpentine Gallery.

Moreover, as Joseph recalled, "The press obviously dubbed it 'the revenge dress,' as in 'Look what you're missing.' But I'm not sure how much revenge was actually in her mind when she wore it."