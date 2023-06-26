Princess Diana's Sheep Sweater Is Up For Sale Soon (& The Iconic Look Hasn't Aged A Day)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't want to copy Princess Diana's iconic wardrobe? Well, now we can –– at least when it comes to one stand-out piece. There's no question that Princess Diana changed royal fashion forever, and as we reminisce about her major impact on style history, there are a few items from her wardrobe that we'll never forget. From Princess Diana's iconic floral dress to the famous revenge dress, few people had looks with quite the staying power that she did. One piece that we'll surely never stop talking about? That sheep sweater; if you know, you know.

In 1981, Princess Di wore the famous red sweater, covered with white sheep and just one black one. Clearly, it was meant to make more than just a fashion statement, but also a statement about her life. She was 19 years old when she paired the bold sweater with jeans and a collared shirt to attend her hubby-to-be, King Charles III's, polo match. The pair were set to get married a month later, so all eyes were on her at this moment, in particular.

Just a few weeks after Diana was photographed in the sweater, Buckingham Palace sent a letter to the designers from the sweater's brand, Warm & Wonderful, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, stating that the sweater had been damaged and that Diana was hoping to get a new one. Of course, the company was more than happy to oblige, and they sent a replacement along. Now, decades later, the original sweater has been uncovered, and it could be yours.