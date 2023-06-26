Princess Diana's Sheep Sweater Is Up For Sale Soon (& The Iconic Look Hasn't Aged A Day)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Who doesn't want to copy Princess Diana's iconic wardrobe? Well, now we can –– at least when it comes to one stand-out piece. There's no question that Princess Diana changed royal fashion forever, and as we reminisce about her major impact on style history, there are a few items from her wardrobe that we'll never forget. From Princess Diana's iconic floral dress to the famous revenge dress, few people had looks with quite the staying power that she did. One piece that we'll surely never stop talking about? That sheep sweater; if you know, you know.
In 1981, Princess Di wore the famous red sweater, covered with white sheep and just one black one. Clearly, it was meant to make more than just a fashion statement, but also a statement about her life. She was 19 years old when she paired the bold sweater with jeans and a collared shirt to attend her hubby-to-be, King Charles III's, polo match. The pair were set to get married a month later, so all eyes were on her at this moment, in particular.
Just a few weeks after Diana was photographed in the sweater, Buckingham Palace sent a letter to the designers from the sweater's brand, Warm & Wonderful, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, stating that the sweater had been damaged and that Diana was hoping to get a new one. Of course, the company was more than happy to oblige, and they sent a replacement along. Now, decades later, the original sweater has been uncovered, and it could be yours.
The original sheep sweater will be up for auction
The famous sheep sweater will now be auctioned during New York Fashion Week at Sotheby's inaugural Fashion Icons sale. It's estimated that the sweater will be sold for a price somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000. The sweater is said to have been "meticulously preserved." Why? Well, as designer Sally Muir told People, since that original sweater was returned, "We had just sort of forgotten about it."
Fellow designer Joanna Osborne explained, "I was in the attic in February searching for a pattern, and I just happen to notice this old wine box in a corner — and there was a red sheep jumper wrapped in a cotton bedspread. It was well preserved, and I had a kind of Groundhog Day moment and thought, 'Could this be the one?' I looked at the cuff which had obviously been sewn back on, and I called Sal and said, 'I think I've found the actual real Diana jumper!'" She added, "We looked at all photographs of her wearing it, and we compared the two and we both felt certain that it was the actual one. We just knew because every jumper is different, so it was easy to see. So we called Sotheby's!"
One lucky bidder will be able to recreate this historic fashion moment with the exact piece. Of course, most of us don't want (and can't afford) to spend five figures on even the most iconic sweater. Luckily for us, there's a dupe on Amazon.