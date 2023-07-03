A pH Balanced Scalp May Be The Key To Healthier Hair

You can hide messy hair under a hat, but unhealthy hair sticks out like a sore thumb. From dull and dry to oily and limp strands, it is an issue that can take more than just shampoo and conditioner to fix. However, your products can also be causing the problem. Your beloved haircare routine can change your scalp's pH leaving your locks struggling to survive.

When it comes to pH, everything is within a zero to 14 scale. If something lands between zero and 6.9, it is acidic. From 7.1 to 14, it is alkaline or basic. Neutral ground is seven. For reference, lemons have a pH of two, water is seven, and soap falls at 12. The scalp is acidic. It has a natural pH of 5.5, and hair strands have a lower value coming in at 3.67. Curly tresses are even lower.

You want to use the right oils, gels, and treatments to keep your scalp and hair balanced. It can be the difference between gorgeous locks and Rapunzel's nightmare.