Sister Wives' Kody Brown Treated His Sons Better Than His Daughters, According To Gwendlyn

Towards the end of her review of "Sister Wives" Season 17, Episode 14, Gwendlyn Brown notes how her brothers received poor treatment from her father in the episode. While that kind of treatment was new to them, it's something she and her sisters have experienced their whole lives. "I keep seeing my brothers being like, 'Our dad's not this great person and we have this terrible relationship with him,'" she said on her YouTube channel. "It's really weird to see because, growing up, I think that the women genuinely did not have it as good as the boys had it, and now the boys are suddenly being treated like the women have been treated."

She went on to give an example of how her half-brother Gabriel, whose nickname is Gabe and is only four days older than Gwendlyn, had a better relationship with her father than her, and how it's now strained because of the way her father has been treating him — which she claims is how her father's always treated her. "And now Gabe and the other boys are seeing what it's like to not be preferred by your father," she continued. "And it feels like they're just catching up so quickly, and that's why they're completely separated. It's weird to me because I'm used to this and this is new for them. So that's very exciting, in a bad way." In addition to treating the girls poorly, Kody Brown doesn't split time with his kids evenly, according Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn's brother.