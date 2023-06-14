Sister Wives' Paedon Brown Says Father Kody Doesn't Split Time Evenly With His Kids

Fans of the hit TV show, "Sister Wives," know how the polygamist family has broken apart in recent years with three of Kody Brown's four wives leaving him. Christine Brown shared that she had left Kody in November 2021. Janelle Brown separated from their shared husband soon afterward. Even Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, finally had to admit her marriage was over after watching Kody acknowledging on "Sister Wives: One on One" that he wouldn't care if she left.

"If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me," he said at the time (via People). Meri noted, "He just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me." Sadly, they aren't the only family members feeling slighted by Kody. Since most of the kids are now adults, many have spoken out about how they have endured hurtful moments with their father.

Paedon, Christine's son with Kody, opened up on a podcast about how he feels the kids didn't get fair treatment.