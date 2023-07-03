Patti Murin Landed Her Hallmark Gig Thanks To Twitter - Here's How It Happened

Social media is full of opportunities and can sometimes open doors you wouldn't think possible. Patti Murin, a Broadway performer known for starring as Anna in the musical adaptation of "Frozen," learned this when she tweeted about the Hallmark Channel. In 2016, Murin tweeted, "I think I just added "Hallmark Christmas movie" to my list of career goals." In a tweet from 2018, she wrote, "Hey @hallmarkchannel, imagine how many tens of people would watch a movie with me actually IN it? At least a dozen tens, methinks!" Murin's tweets led her to be contacted by Hallmark, and she was promptly cast in the underrated Hallmark Christmas movie, "Holiday for Heroes."

She told E! News, "They were like, 'All right, well, there's one shooting in Connecticut next month.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay, great." In November 2019, "Holiday for Heroes" premiered, and Murin portrayed a minor character named Pam. Murin expressed to E! how much she enjoyed working for Hallmark and noted that the network gets a bad rap.

Murin said, "I really do feel like there was a stigma that was sort of attached to it. Now everyone's like, 'Oh, wait a sec, wait a second,' because you're doing what you love, and you're doing it in a really great, quality environment." "Holiday for Heroes" marked the beginning of Murin's flourishing career with the network.