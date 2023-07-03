Pamela Anderson Once Wrote A Strangely Steamy Political Poem For Donald Trump
Actor and model Pamela Anderson is best known for her role in the iconic TV series "Bay Watch" and for her appearances on the cover of Playboy magazines. In addition to her careers in front of a camera, stunning transformations over the years, and bold career changes, she's also a poet whose work has made headlines a couple of times. Her poems are often described as bizarre because of the way she brings erotic speech into describing modern politics and affairs. In her 2017 poem titled "I Like How You Resist Me," she offered then-president Donald Trump advice on how to handle international affairs, end human right abuses, and "bring sexy back" to the way the U.S. interacts with other nations. She also mentioned then-prime minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, and invited her to take the advice as well.
Anderson's poem came during a time when the U.S. had interests in the outcome of the U.K. elections. One key component to her poem is Julian Assange, the Wikileaks co-founder that was jailed in the U.K. and, at the time, faced espionage charges from the U.S.
Pamela's advice on 'special relationships'
The overall message of Pamela Anderson's poem targeted President Donald Trump and former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, but she also invited France to listen to her tips. She encouraged them to indulge in a "threesome" as they apply her words regarding free speech and democracy. She explained in the poem that the way the countries run things "is dysfunctional and unequal, this relationship to date/I wish to help them to improve it/and make it work/ And, bring sexy back." The idea of "bring[ing] sexy back" is the poem's central theme.
She shared in her poem that she has insight on "special relationships" — specifically with Julian Assange — and that her subsequent advice will come from that experience. Rumors about Anderson and Assange dating once circulated the internet. Anderson confirmed that she was not dating him, but that they were "very friendly." In the poem, she explained that "Julian is trying to help," and if only the U.S. and U.K. could "stop shouting and punishing people who offer them help," they would see that.
Anderson's poem explores the relationship between the U.S. and U.K. by comparing them to lovers with no transparency in their relationship. With the 2017 U.K. elections, the U.S. went about "as a dysfunctional lover" by listening to calls and reading emails "as a freakish lover or stalker would." She recommended that, like with a healthy relationship, some things be kept separate. She then condemned the U.K. for having a foreign policy that favors the U.S. over other countries.
'Sexy' politics
After improving their own relationship, Pamela Anderson's poem advises the U.S. and U.K. to completely change the way they interact with other countries. She uses the framework of dominant and submissive to describe the countries' roles on a global landscape. The U.S. and U.K. act as the doms, bullying other countries around the world, and they, who are put in the position of being submissive, take it. "It is completely disproportionate and has asymmetrical evidentiary standards," she wrote. She went on to describe her desire for this whole dynamic to change, and for the two western nations to treat all countries as they would one another.
Prioritizing human rights over profits is "sexy," she wrote, and putting arms exporters' profit first is not. To be "sexy," working with other countries is a must. Her poem suggests starting by world leaders recognizing their role in perpetuating conflict in the Middle East and to stop. "Another dynamic approach is to encourage other countries to reduce their quantise of arms: 'If you will, I will,'" she wrote. Next, she explains the importance of telling the truth in relationships and international affairs. "Openness and honesty are a must in any relationship," she wrote. "So, need to get rid of approaching everything with secrecy and cover up/Stop abusing espionage and secrecy laws."
Anderson ends the steamy poem by demanding to put an end to war, and reminds Trump and May that "we must not forget how to make love."