Pamela Anderson Once Wrote A Strangely Steamy Political Poem For Donald Trump

The overall message of Pamela Anderson's poem targeted President Donald Trump and former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, but she also invited France to listen to her tips. She encouraged them to indulge in a "threesome" as they apply her words regarding free speech and democracy. She explained in the poem that the way the countries run things "is dysfunctional and unequal, this relationship to date/I wish to help them to improve it/and make it work/ And, bring sexy back." The idea of "bring[ing] sexy back" is the poem's central theme.

She shared in her poem that she has insight on "special relationships" — specifically with Julian Assange — and that her subsequent advice will come from that experience. Rumors about Anderson and Assange dating once circulated the internet. Anderson confirmed that she was not dating him, but that they were "very friendly." In the poem, she explained that "Julian is trying to help," and if only the U.S. and U.K. could "stop shouting and punishing people who offer them help," they would see that.

Anderson's poem explores the relationship between the U.S. and U.K. by comparing them to lovers with no transparency in their relationship. With the 2017 U.K. elections, the U.S. went about "as a dysfunctional lover" by listening to calls and reading emails "as a freakish lover or stalker would." She recommended that, like with a healthy relationship, some things be kept separate. She then condemned the U.K. for having a foreign policy that favors the U.S. over other countries.