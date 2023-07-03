Why Nicole Curtis Took A Step Back From HGTV

Everything was back to normal for a few months, and HGTV began ramping up for a second season of "Rehab Addict Rescue," to be launched in January 2023. But months before the premiere, things faltered. First, Curtis set social media ablaze in August 2022 when she posted in Instagram stories that she had "ditched" her regular programming, according to Heavy. HGTV didn't comment on the promised second season of "Rehab Addict Rescue" but forged ahead with her new show, "Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue," though it was shortened.

Then, in late 2022, Curtis again took to Instagram, giving a reason for her absence on HGTV. Her caption read, "I made a call and said I'm done." She also wrote that this may not be a final goodbye but is definitely a closing of a chapter.

Since then, it's been a wild ride as to whether or not Nicole Curtis will be returning to HGTV for good. She has posted candid shots on Instagram of her standing inside a partially remodeled home and noted in the caption that Rehab Addict is "streaming everywhere & FILMING NEW SHOWS." She also has reached out to fans, asking if they'd be willing to watch in-depth renos spanning an entire season rather than a new house every episode, as is HGTV's signature MO with many of its shows. Ultimately, it remains to be seen what the rehabber has up her sleeve for the coming years.