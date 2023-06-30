Times The Royal Family's Security Was Completely Compromised

One thing any member of staff employed by the royal family knows is that the monarch's safety is totally paramount. Above all else, the king or queen must be taken care of and protected at all costs. It's part of the reason that employees are so heavily vetted. Not just anyone can be put in a position of trust, especially the monarch's chauffeur who must ensure they are delivered from A to B without a hitch. In 2009, Queen Elizabeth II's driver put her in harm's way for his own personal gain.

As ABC News reported at the time, some reporters claiming to be Middle Eastern businessmen gave driver Brian Sirjusingh around £1,000 to take a look at the queen's collection of cars. Evidently, Sirjusingh agreed to take the reporters into the inner sanctum of the garage without so much as a thought. After the palace found out about this unapproved tour, Sirjusingh was suspended from his duties.

Per the Daily Mail, former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Dai Davies noted the seriousness of the infraction. "I find it remarkable that anyone can enter the royal garage, for example, without having to pass through even a basic security swipe on the door," he said. "The Queen deserves better protection than that. Terrorist sleeper cells are a worry to our security services at the moment and just because someone passes a vetting procedure once, doesn't mean that they will never prove a danger in the future."