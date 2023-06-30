Prince Harry Reportedly Set To Go It Alone For Meghan-Less Netflix Documentary
It looks like we'll be seeing another creative project from the Sussex camp soon. After the Duke and Duchess' deal with Spotify ended, another streaming giant is embarking on a different endeavor with them. Netflix still has big plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; however, the next project may focus solely on Harry.
Page Six reports that Harry will go solo on a documentary about Africa. The vast continent comprises 54 countries, but with Harry's past explorations of the southern region, the documentary may be narrowed to just a few. In his book "Spare," the royal waxed poetic about how his visits to Botswana and Lesotho helped him tremendously.
His deep connection to Africa doesn't come from Britain's colonization of 17 countries within the continent but rather from his mother's charitable acts in Angola, Nigeria, and other nations. Although Meghan will be featured, the documentary — set to release in August — will primarily display Harry walking in his mother's footsteps.
The Duke and Duchess have more plans with Netflix
Aside from Prince Harry's Africa documentary, he and Meghan Markle are also working with Netflix on a prequel to "Great Expectations," the 1861 novel by Charles Dickens. Entitled "Bad Manners," the show will follow a young Miss Havisham living in a patriarchal world.
This news comes after the royal couple's first documentary was released almost seven months ago. Subject to both scrutiny and sympathy, the docu-series, aptly called "Harry and Meghan," focused on the couple's escape from royal life and the constant barrage of paparazzi that plagued them around the world.
At first, people were unsure whether the couple's $100M deal with Netflix would continue, but the streaming giant has stated that there's still more to come. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, a Netflix spokesperson said, "We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. 'Harry and Meghan' was Netflix's biggest documentary ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series 'Heart of Invictus.'"