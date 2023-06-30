Prince Harry Reportedly Set To Go It Alone For Meghan-Less Netflix Documentary

It looks like we'll be seeing another creative project from the Sussex camp soon. After the Duke and Duchess' deal with Spotify ended, another streaming giant is embarking on a different endeavor with them. Netflix still has big plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; however, the next project may focus solely on Harry.

Page Six reports that Harry will go solo on a documentary about Africa. The vast continent comprises 54 countries, but with Harry's past explorations of the southern region, the documentary may be narrowed to just a few. In his book "Spare," the royal waxed poetic about how his visits to Botswana and Lesotho helped him tremendously.

His deep connection to Africa doesn't come from Britain's colonization of 17 countries within the continent but rather from his mother's charitable acts in Angola, Nigeria, and other nations. Although Meghan will be featured, the documentary — set to release in August — will primarily display Harry walking in his mother's footsteps.