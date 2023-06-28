Netflix Still Has Big Plans For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Wake Of Spotify Axing

There may be a light in the darkness for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their podcast drama. One Spotify exec used two brutal words to describe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: "f***ing grifters." In the wake of that statement, it's no surprise that the streaming service ditched the duo. Yet, just because Spotify has jumped the Archewell Productions ship doesn't mean that the famous couple has been left high and dry when it comes to their media-making dreams. One streamer has their back, at least for now.

Netflix doesn't seem to be threatened by Spotify's claims about the duke and duchess, especially since their deal with Archewell Productions has gone swimmingly so far. "We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," a spokesperson for Netflix told People. "'Harry & Meghan' was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects."