10 HGTV Stars Who Were Initially Rejected By The Network

HGTV, the beloved network that has become synonymous with home improvement and real estate shows, was born from humble beginnings that eventually led to its widespread success. Its origins can be traced back to the Scripps Networks — now Discovery, Inc. — which launched the channel in 1994. Amid the myriad of television networks, this one has surpassed many of the rest — the network ranked fourth in viewership in 2022, only taking a backseat to Fox, ESPN, and MSNBC.

However, the well-known names who clinched fame due to their HGTV runs weren't always as successful as they are now. It may come as a surprise to learn that some of these HGTV celebrities faced the cold sting of rejection before achieving their current fame. Although some HGTV stars were turned down initially, the home renovation gurus did not let that stop them. The old saying is often true — when one door closes, another door opens. In the case of most of these HGTV celebs, the same door opened itself up again, giving them the path they needed to make it big.

Setbacks really are stepping stones to great things, and with some grit, these stars persevered and eventually proved themselves to be worth the HGTV stardom they've since claimed for themselves.