Your Go-To Guide For Taking Care Of A Freshly Pierced Ear

When it comes to statement accessories, there's nothing like a good pair of earrings. With just one pair, you can add a subtle sparkle or make a total statement with any outfit. While you weren't always able to walk into your local Claire's and leave with a pair of pierced ears, piercings have a long and complicated history — body modification such as facial piercings are an ancient practice that can be traced back to early Egyptian civilizations. In fact, some of the oldest mummies ever discovered were found to have pierced ears. Various peoples all over the world have incorporated body and facial modification into their religious and cultural practices, signifying everything from a coming-of-age stud to a high-ranking status symbol tongue piercing. In the United States, piercings were once seen as a societal taboo meant to represent a person's desire to "rage against the machine." In the 80s, the punk movement encouraged hardcore music lovers and angsty young people to express themselves with tattoos and piercings, earning them an unjustified bad rep amongst those in society who just didn't get it.

Luckily, the stigmas surrounding piercings are fading, and it is becoming much more common for people to pierce an ear, eyebrow, or belly button simply because they think it will look super cute. Whether you got your first piercing at two months, twelve years, or two weeks ago, learning how to take care of a freshly pierced ear takes a bit of time and preparation.