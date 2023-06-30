Joy-Anna Duggar's Video Tribute To Late Daughter Annabell Covers Every Devastating Detail

With the birth of her new son Gunner in May 2023, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is now a busy mom of three. Despite her hectic life, she still finds time to keep fans entertained with her weekly YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths." But the former "19 Kids & Counting" reality star took an unexpectedly serious turn in her most recent installment. Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, sat down for the first time to discuss in full detail the tragic loss of their second baby four years ago.

The Forsyths were already parents to toddler Gideon when Joy posted a photo to her Instagram account showing her and Austin smiling broadly and holding ultrasound photos. "Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue...November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!" she wrote. She followed up days later with a video of the ultrasound, which showed no sign of what was to come.

Joy reveals in the video that at the 19-week mark, she stopped feeling her baby move. "In my heart, I just felt like I knew there was something wrong," she explains in the vlog. Though Joy tried to assure herself everything would be all right, her intuition was, sadly, correct. At the 20-week checkup — when the Forsyths were planning to find out the baby's gender — the ultrasound technician couldn't detect a heartbeat. Joy recalls: "My heart just sunk. I was like, 'This can't be happening.'" The days that followed were a blur of tears, phone calls to family and friends, and more tears.