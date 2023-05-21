Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Third Child Is Named Gunner (But His Middle Name Is Very Traditional)
"He's here!" That simple Instagram announcement, along with a thanks for her fans' prayers, was all Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth had to say before tens of thousands of fans rushed to congratulate her on her new baby. It was the news Duggar family followers had been waiting for ever since Joy revealed that she and husband Austin were expecting their third child. For months, she faithfully posted updates on her progress: the doctors' visits (her pregnancy was considered high-risk because of a medical condition), her family's reaction (delighted, of course), and the baby's gender (the reveal party had everyone toss darts at balloons until it was clear that most of them were filled with blue powder).
Joy also revealed that her third baby's name would honor a close family member. In a December 2022 YouTube vlog, she offered "a sneak peek" into their choice. Austin had promised his grandfather Edwin James a few years ago that his next son would be named for him, so "we're going to have James mixed in there somewhere," Joy explained. In her May 21 follow-up post, which offered more information on the newborn, Joy proved they kept to their vow. "Gunner James Forsyth, 5/17/23 — 8 lbs 14 oz," she wrote. "Soaking up every moment. He is the sweetest lil man."
Once again, followers flocked to the comment section. This time, however, the congrats were mixed with some thoughts on the Forsyths' choice of first name. (Hint: Not everyone is on board.)
The name Gunner has lots of different associations
The "19 Kids & Counting" family is known for their unusual name choices. The original Duggar siblings all have names starting with the letter J; parents Jim Bob and Michelle named their first four children Joshua, John-David, Jana, and Jill, and just decided to keep going with the theme. Now, the growing grandchild count includes both traditional and uncommon names; for every Grace, Michael, and Henry, there's an Evangeline, Brynley, Israel, and Spurgeon. The names of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's older two children are sweetly old-fashioned: Gideon Martyn and Evelyn Mae. But newborn Gunner has social media divided.
According to Nameberry, Gunner is a variation of the Scandinavian name Gunther, meaning "bold warrior." However, the site adds that, with this spelling, it's "the kind of nouveau macho name favored by NRA-leaning parents." That was the first thought that came to mind for a commenter on the Reddit DuggarsSnark channel: "Why not just name him Secynd Ammendmynt Forsyth?" Others on Instagram agreed. "Oh dear, sorry, the name Gunner is terrible," said one. Another pleaded, "PLEASE change it to Gunnar with an A! Gunnar is a name. Gunner is a shooter." Those comments were shouted down with nobody asked you! retorts: "[J]ust congratulate them for their healthy little one and hush about your opinions on the name."
Yet another faction of respondents chimed in to say that they have dogs named Gunner. Is anyone else getting serious "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" vibes?