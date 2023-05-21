Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Third Child Is Named Gunner (But His Middle Name Is Very Traditional)

"He's here!" That simple Instagram announcement, along with a thanks for her fans' prayers, was all Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth had to say before tens of thousands of fans rushed to congratulate her on her new baby. It was the news Duggar family followers had been waiting for ever since Joy revealed that she and husband Austin were expecting their third child. For months, she faithfully posted updates on her progress: the doctors' visits (her pregnancy was considered high-risk because of a medical condition), her family's reaction (delighted, of course), and the baby's gender (the reveal party had everyone toss darts at balloons until it was clear that most of them were filled with blue powder).

Joy also revealed that her third baby's name would honor a close family member. In a December 2022 YouTube vlog, she offered "a sneak peek" into their choice. Austin had promised his grandfather Edwin James a few years ago that his next son would be named for him, so "we're going to have James mixed in there somewhere," Joy explained. In her May 21 follow-up post, which offered more information on the newborn, Joy proved they kept to their vow. "Gunner James Forsyth, 5/17/23 — 8 lbs 14 oz," she wrote. "Soaking up every moment. He is the sweetest lil man."

Once again, followers flocked to the comment section. This time, however, the congrats were mixed with some thoughts on the Forsyths' choice of first name. (Hint: Not everyone is on board.)