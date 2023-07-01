Jackie Kennedy And Marilyn Monroe Shared The Same Therapist

Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Marilyn Monroe were anything but friends. After all, Monroe's alleged affair with John F. Kennedy was at the center of their acrimony. Jackie and JFK's marriage contained numerous stressors, so the former first lady was concerned about Monroe leaking details about her purported liaison with the president. "Marilyn was a loose cannon who could go public at any time, causing a scandal that would obliterate her husband's reputation, destroy her marriage and hold her up to public ridicule," author Christopher Andersen wrote in his book, "These Few Precious Days: The Final Year of Jack with Jackie."

Andersen also recounts a story where, after Monroe reportedly called Jackie to tell her she intended to become the second Mrs. Kennedy, Jackie clapped back, "Marilyn, you'll marry Jack, that's great ... and you'll move into the White House and you'll assume the responsibilities of first lady, and I'll move out and you'll have all the problems." While much discussed, Monroe and Kennedy's dalliance was never substantiated and surprisingly brief. Biographer Donald Spoto asserts that Monroe and JFK only got together on four occasions from 1961 to 1962 in his book, "Marilyn Monroe: The Biography."

Monroe died on Aug. 5, 1962, her tragic life ending at age 36. Just over a year later, JFK was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. By the early 1970s, Jackie was remarried, but the past was still very much on her mind. Given her bitter relationship with Monroe, Jackie was angry when she discovered that she and Monroe had the same therapist, Dr. Marianne Kris.