Who Is Idris Elba's Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba?

If you list Hollywood's tall, dark, and handsome actors, it won't take long for Idris Elba to come up. He was named People's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, after all. The star is known for his roles as Heimdall in the Marvel Universe and John Luther of "Luther: The Fallen Sun." While we fall in love with Idris' on-screen presence, he is head over heels for his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The two met at a Vancouver jazz club in 2017 while Idris was there filming "The Mountain Between Us." The actor told British Vogue, "We've been literally inseparable since we met. Inseparable." In 2019, their love was written in stone as the couple officially became husband and wife. Their matrimony was a spectacular three-day wedding celebration in Marrakesh. Years later, the pair is still going strong.

To commemorate their fourth wedding anniversary, Sabrina posted a video of her frolicking on the beach with her spouse. She paired the post with audio from the rom-com "Garden State," which played in part, "When I'm with you, I feel so safe. Like I'm home," and the caption, "Happy 4th anniversary baby, thank you for always helping me try to conquer my fears."

Sabrina may be known as the woman who took the Hollywood hunk off the market, but she is also an activist, businesswoman, actress, and model.